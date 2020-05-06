Buffs crack Top 5 lists of 2021 OT Kenneth Bannister and ATH Devin Kirkwood
Colorado is appearing in recent Top 5 lists of 2021 offensive tackle Kenneth Bannister and athlete Devin Kirkwood.
Kirkwood is being recruited primarily by Demetrice Martin and was one of the first recruits that Martin offered as a member of Colorado's coaching staff. The Buffs joined ASU, California, Notre Dame and UCLA in his top schools list and currently, there are three Rivals FutureCast predictions that have him landing in Tempe.
Overall, Kirkwood has nearly 20 offers and solid interest from Pac-12 and Ivy League programs alike.
Martin joined Colorado's staff with a reputation of being an effective recruiter, which lends credence to the belief that as long as he's the point man with Kirkwood, Colorado will be in the hunt until the end.
Kirkwood is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect envisioned as a DB by the Buffs.
Picking my top 5 was a difficult decision. Grateful 4 the opportunity to build relationships w/ many college coaches. Blessed to serve an amazing God that continues to guide me in this amazing journey! @GregBiggins @Serra__Football @Hayesfawcett3 @BrandonHuffman @ArmondSr pic.twitter.com/lgK9dvO3hY— Devin Kirkwood (@DevinKirkwood12) May 5, 2020
Colorado similarly has appeared in the top five of 2021 OT Kenneth Bannister of New Orleans (Edna Karr). Bannister is a 6-foot-4, 258-pound tackle who has nearly 20 offers. The Buffaloes appear in his Top 5 along with ASU, Memphis, Louisville and Louisiana Tech.
After Mel Tucker an G.A. Cordae Hankton, who hailed from New Orleans, left Boulder, there were certainly concerns regarding whether or not the Buffs would continue to robustly recruit in Louisiana, but with Mitch Rodrigue leading the charge on Bannister, there is evidence of that.
Bannister has a healthy offer list and interest from Alabama, Arkansas and other SEC programs.
Top 5🔥. #Blessed🙏🏾@samspiegs @247Sports Edited by:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YpkkZ2Evhh— Kenneth Bannister (@Kenlo9baby) May 5, 2020
