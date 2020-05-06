Colorado is appearing in recent Top 5 lists of 2021 offensive tackle Kenneth Bannister and athlete Devin Kirkwood .

Kirkwood is being recruited primarily by Demetrice Martin and was one of the first recruits that Martin offered as a member of Colorado's coaching staff. The Buffs joined ASU, California, Notre Dame and UCLA in his top schools list and currently, there are three Rivals FutureCast predictions that have him landing in Tempe.

Overall, Kirkwood has nearly 20 offers and solid interest from Pac-12 and Ivy League programs alike.

Martin joined Colorado's staff with a reputation of being an effective recruiter, which lends credence to the belief that as long as he's the point man with Kirkwood, Colorado will be in the hunt until the end.

Kirkwood is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect envisioned as a DB by the Buffs.