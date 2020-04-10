Karl Dorrell said upon being introduced as Colorado's head coach that the Buffaloes would recruit in the state of Florida. Offers to Florida recruits are starting to trickle in, namely in Demetrice Martin's recent scholarship dealt to four-star CB Philip Riley of Valrico.

2021 Florida ATH Davion Sistrunk (Davion Sistrunk / Twitter)

"Coach meat" appears to be the architect of some additional Florida recruiting, and this time, with some progress to show, as a few weeks ago, he offered three-star 2021 ATH Davion Sistrunk. Sistrunk is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect from Melbourne, FL. He's already accumulated 25 offers, with Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Southern Cal sticking out amongst that list. Martin offered him on March 27.

Now, exactly two weeks later, Colorado is included in Sistrunk's Top 12. While that list will certainly be narrowed down further in the coming months, Martin appears to be making a pretty quick impression with Sistrunk, who is indeed being recruited as a DB. Colorado has some Pac-12 competition in USC, which also made it into Sistrunk's top schools list, while Pitt, Ole Miss, Minnesota and Central Florida, among others, remain in the hunt.