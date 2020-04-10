Buffs crack Top 12 of 2021 Florida ATH Davion Sistrunk
Karl Dorrell said upon being introduced as Colorado's head coach that the Buffaloes would recruit in the state of Florida. Offers to Florida recruits are starting to trickle in, namely in Demetrice Martin's recent scholarship dealt to four-star CB Philip Riley of Valrico.
"Coach meat" appears to be the architect of some additional Florida recruiting, and this time, with some progress to show, as a few weeks ago, he offered three-star 2021 ATH Davion Sistrunk.
Sistrunk is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect from Melbourne, FL. He's already accumulated 25 offers, with Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Southern Cal sticking out amongst that list.
Martin offered him on March 27.
Excited to receive an offer from The University Of Colorado 🐂@EauGallieHC @QNHall_Uno_JTG @coach_meat @k_dorrell @247Sports @BlairRIVALS @EGCommodores #bEGreat #EGscholarshipfactory pic.twitter.com/qVDGDfze6W— Davion Sistrunk (@DavionSistrunk) March 28, 2020
Now, exactly two weeks later, Colorado is included in Sistrunk's Top 12. While that list will certainly be narrowed down further in the coming months, Martin appears to be making a pretty quick impression with Sistrunk, who is indeed being recruited as a DB.
Colorado has some Pac-12 competition in USC, which also made it into Sistrunk's top schools list, while Pitt, Ole Miss, Minnesota and Central Florida, among others, remain in the hunt.
TOP 1️⃣2️⃣ 😎 @EauGallieHC @QNHall_Uno_JTG @CoachMiller53 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/QQwK3Gli2H— Davion Sistrunk (@DavionSistrunk) April 10, 2020
This is turning into a trend that seems likely to continue: Martin doesn't take long to connect with recruits and immediately bolster the standing of Colorado in their eyes.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Buff Nation from fully seeing what Martin, and for that matter, all of Dorrell's new coaches, is capable of on the recruiting trail, there certainly are snippets and bread crumbs in terms of evidence.
Sistrunk is just the latest example of Martin making quick progress with a recruit.
Dorrell made it a point to note CU will recruit in Florida under him and it appears the Buffs are in the makings of doing exactly that.