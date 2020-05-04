Will Latu , a 6-foot-2, 220-pound 2020 safety out of Spanaway, Washington, recently released a Top 11 schools list and Colorado was included amongst it.

Latu is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of Washington for his class. Latu similarly is listed by Rivals as the No. 9 safety in the 2021 class.

The Buffs certainly have some stiff competition within the Top 11, as Colorado is joined by KSU, Washington, Wazzu, Utah, Oregon State, Nebraska, Michigan, Tennessee, ASU and Southern Cal.

Currently, there are two Rivals FutureCast picks predicting Latu staying in-state and joining the Huskies, but for what it's worth, both of those picks were submitted last fall.