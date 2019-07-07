Buffs crack Top 10 of three-star 2020 RB Jordon Simmons
Three-star 2020 running back Jordon Simmons recently included Colorado in a released Top 10, which he tweeted yesterday.
The Powder Springs, Georgia native has racked up a solid list of offers in total. Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and WVU have all offered scholarships to the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder (the bolded schools represent his Top 10 selections).
As a junior at McEachern High School, he racked up 1,246 rushing yards and also saw action as a wideout, as he had 400 receiving yards, too. In total, Simmons had 1,800 all-purpose yards and scored 22 touchdowns.
Colorado offered him back in late April around the time of the Spring Game.
Beyond Blessed to be in the position I am today🙏🏾....Top 10🖥 (No Order) pic.twitter.com/rnChAIhp6V— Jordon Simmons (@_jaythegr8_) July 6, 2019
Blessed to receive an Offer from University of Colorado #GoBuffs‼️ pic.twitter.com/pK6vFyH5C3— Jordon Simmons (@_jaythegr8_) April 26, 2019
His offer comes as something of an anomaly in terms of the general scheme of recruiting methods recently undertaken by CU. With five tailbacks, the oldest being redshirt sophomore Alex Fontenot currently preparing to battle this August and fall for snaps, the position appears to be among the more solid spots in terms of depth on the Buffaloes' roster.
Offensive and defensive line plus the secondary have been points of emphasis in CU's Class of 2020, tailback to a lesser degree for obvious reasons. However, Simmons appears to be a guy that the Buffs clearly are interested in.
He runs a 4.41 40-yard dash and has a 38-inch vertical. As he approaches 200 pounds heading into his senior year of high school, he seems like a prime candidate to develop into a tailback who blends power and speed into his game.