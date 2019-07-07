Three-star 2020 running back Jordon Simmons recently included Colorado in a released Top 10, which he tweeted yesterday.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native has racked up a solid list of offers in total. Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and WVU have all offered scholarships to the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder (the bolded schools represent his Top 10 selections).

As a junior at McEachern High School, he racked up 1,246 rushing yards and also saw action as a wideout, as he had 400 receiving yards, too. In total, Simmons had 1,800 all-purpose yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

Colorado offered him back in late April around the time of the Spring Game.