Buffs' CBs coach Demetrice Martin offered Burke in late March and their relationship appears to go back further than that.

Burke was offered by Martin back in the early summer of 2019, when the latter was still on staff with the Arizona Wildcats. Known as one of U of A's top recruiting coaches, Martin had Burke in the crosshairs long ago.

Now, Burke, who is 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds, is seeing his recruitment blossom, as Rivals ranks him as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation as well as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Arizona for the 2021 class.

Burke in total has accrued almost 25 offers, with eight Pac-12 schools after him. Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and Tennessee are other notable schools who have issued offers.

On March 22, Martin extended him an offer from the Buffaloes. Now, just over two weeks later, Burke includes CU in his Top 10, which also features Oregon, UW, Arizona State and Southern Cal, among others.

In addition to Martin, Colorado OLBs coach Brian Michalowski, who is tasked with recruiting the state of Arizona under Karl Dorrell, is also working to help court Burke.