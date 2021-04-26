 CUSportsNation - Buffs crack Top 10 of Alabama defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine
Buffs crack Top 10 of Alabama defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine

Trevon McAlpine, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle from Saraland, Ala., recently released a Top 10 list and the Buffaloes made the cut.

McAlpine interestingly has been recruited primarily by Buffaloes o-line coach Mitch Rodrigue, a revealing fact highlighting Rodrigue's past coaching experience in the area.

Before signing on as part of Karl Dorrell's staff around this time last year, Rodrigue had been coaching at the high school ranks at Spanish Fort High School in Alabama.

Prior to that, he'd spent seven years at Louisiana-Lafayette and from 2008-2010, coached at South Alabama.

With a coaching career dating back to 1987, Rodrigue had spent all of it in either Alabama, Louisiana or Mississippi before becoming a part of Colorado's staff.

The Buffaloes appear in McAlpine's Top 10 alongside Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Nebraska, Liberty, Memphis, Troy, Southern Miss and Louisiana.

In total, Apline has brought in 19 offers thus far. A three-star recruit, he is ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect in Alabama within the 2022 class.

