CUSportsNation - Buffs crack Top 10 of 2022 Texas defensive back

Just under a calendar month since picking up an offer from Colorado, three-star 2022 defensive back Avyonne Jones out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas released a Top 10 list, with CU making the cut.

Back on Feb. 7, Jones was the recipient of Mark Smith's inaugural offer issued as a member of Karl Dorrell's staff in Boulder.

Two days prior, he had been officially announced by Colorado as the team's new inside linebackers coach, following previous stints as an assistant at Long Island University, Arkansas and Southern Methodist.

The offer to Jones is indicative of Smith's earlier coaching experience, however.

Prior to taking a job at SMU, Smith enjoyed a lengthy high school coaching career in the Dallas/Ft. Worth suburbs.

That included a stint from 2009-2014 at L.D. Bell and before that, he coached at Irving MacArthur and Colleyville Heritage.

Needless to say, Smith has kept his finger on the pulse of preps football in the area in the years since he moved to the collegiate coaching ranks.

Jones is a 6-foot-0, 180-pound corner closing in on 20 offers. The Buffaloes were joined by K-State, Arizona, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, SMU, Houston and Wisconsin in Jones' Top 10.