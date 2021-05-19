Buffs crack the Top 7 of 6-foot-5 Idaho TE Colston Loveland

On Tuesday evening, Class of 2022 wide receiver/tight end Colston Loveland trimmed his list of collegiate options, releasing a Top 7 on Twitter. The Buffs made the cut for the Gooding, Idaho native.

Putting his 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame to use, Loveland plays as a tight end/wide receiver hybrid at Goodwin High School.

This past season, he 69 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns with the Senators.

With an offer sheet now at a dozen, Loveland's Top 7, aside from Colorado, featured Arizona, Oregon State, Alabama, Michigan, Boise State and Arizona State.

Needless to say, the state of Idaho isn't exactly known as a recruiting hotbed, but clearly by his robust list of offers, none more prominent than Alabama, Loveland has ben turning some heads.

Currently, freshman Keith Miller III is Colorado's tallest wide receiver at 6-foot-5, with junior Daniel Arias just behind him, standing at 6-foot-4.

That said, considering that his offer came from Bryan Cook back in March, it seems fair to assume that the Buffs envision him playing tight end in college, which is what the majority of programs after him are also thinking, per the coaches from each respective school that offers him.

At the moment, Loveland has the same exact frame as CU freshman tight end Caleb Fauria.

Loveland at the moment has official visits set up with three Pac-12 programs: Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State and looks to commit by the end of the summer.