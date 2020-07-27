CUSportsNation - Al Ashford has built strong bonds with Demetrice Martin and CU's staff

Al Ashford has built strong bonds with Demetrice Martin and CU's staff
Colorado appears to be far from done in its efforts of landing more than one local 2021 recruit and Cherry Creek High School remains a program the Buffs are keeping a watchful eye on.
The Buffaloes remain in contention for DE Arden Walker and also aren't letting up on cornerback Al Ashford, who was offered by CU back in early May.
The Buffs were Ashford's first Power Five and Pac-12 offer.Now, more of the Pac appears to be taking notice of the 6-foot-1, 170-pound state champion, as Arizona, Washington State and Oregon State have all offered so far this summer.
Kansas State offered him a few weeks ago, as well. While it's doubtless been exciting to reel in an increasingly longer list of opportunities, Ashford prefers to keep his head down and work as opposed to wait on specific schools or offers.
“Me being the first man in my family to go to college and no one else having played college athletics, every day I wake up and thank God for this opportunity," he said. "Feeling wanted is a great thing but it always comes down to business. I want to go and be a football player, so I don’t really like the hype around me and saying ‘Oh! I got an offer from _____’ — I’d rather just plan on going to a certain school based off building (those) relationships.”
As far as how things have been going with Colorado, Ashford continues to build solid relationships with Demetrice Martin and Karl Dorrell.
Excited to be offered by CU⚫️‼️ Thanks to @coach_meat and @k_dorrell for the opportunity🙏🏽@CCNextLevelFB @CWildSports @Persistence21 @GregBiggins #WeaponX pic.twitter.com/zvUpETbDOy— Al Leon Ashford III (@ashford_iii) May 12, 2020
“'Coach Meat' is my guy," Ashford said. "It’s a blessing to have people like that in your life and it's not too often in recruiting process to meet people like that. As I’ve developed a relationship with him, I’ve really developed a relationship with coach Dorrell, as well. Me and him have gotten on the phone and he’s been on the phone with my family, talking to my parents and really has talked about what it would mean for me to be a Buff.”
On Saturday, Ashford did a virtual visit with Kansas State, which continues to recruit him hard, as does Oregon State and Washington State — Wazzu having a prior connection to Ashford in that much of the staff at Wyoming that had offered him back in April continues to do so from Pullman.
Ashford and his fellow Bruins have began working out at Cherry Creek, of course with the intention of preparing as best as possible for another CHSAA Class 5A state title.
He's also been active in the community, coaching with a youth football team.As Ashford continues to navigate his recruitment, Colorado looks to be in good shape with him based off the relationships he's been able to forge with Martin, Dorrell and Tyson Summers.
“I definitely love the coaching staff," He said. "Coach Meat is one piece of it but coach Summers, he’s someone I look up to with the addition of coach Dorrell. It’s been a blessing to see the program and how the energy has turned around. As far as their recruiting, I think they’re doing very well. They committed another DB (Tyrin Taylor) and he’s a baller. They’re recruiting me and some other guys, but they’re really looking for real talent and on top of talent, good people.”
