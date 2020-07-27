CUSportsNation - Al Ashford has built strong bonds with Demetrice Martin and CU's staff

Colorado appears to be far from done in its efforts of landing more than one local 2021 recruit and Cherry Creek High School remains a program the Buffs are keeping a watchful eye on.

The Buffaloes remain in contention for DE Arden Walker and also aren't letting up on cornerback Al Ashford, who was offered by CU back in early May.

The Buffs were Ashford's first Power Five and Pac-12 offer.Now, more of the Pac appears to be taking notice of the 6-foot-1, 170-pound state champion, as Arizona, Washington State and Oregon State have all offered so far this summer.

Kansas State offered him a few weeks ago, as well. While it's doubtless been exciting to reel in an increasingly longer list of opportunities, Ashford prefers to keep his head down and work as opposed to wait on specific schools or offers.

“Me being the first man in my family to go to college and no one else having played college athletics, every day I wake up and thank God for this opportunity," he said. "Feeling wanted is a great thing but it always comes down to business. I want to go and be a football player, so I don’t really like the hype around me and saying ‘Oh! I got an offer from _____’ — I’d rather just plan on going to a certain school based off building (those) relationships.”

As far as how things have been going with Colorado, Ashford continues to build solid relationships with Demetrice Martin and Karl Dorrell.