Buffs connecting early with blue chip corner Dylan Smith

Over the last five weeks, recruitment has intensified considerably for four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Dylan Smith out of Aubrey (Braswell) Texas.

The No. 68 2023 prospect within the Lone Star State, Smith is currently ranked as the No. 40 cornerback in the nation.

A plethora of scholarship opportunities have fallen into his lap since the end of January, with Nebraska, Southern Methodist, Stanford, Houston and Indiana all stepping up and offering him.

“It’s been going good. It’s a lot to take in, but it seems like everything’s starting to pay off," he said. "I’m just enjoying it right now.”

A 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospect, Smith said he's taking things slow right now as more offers come his way.

Colorado is among the programs to have offered him recently, with Rod Chance doing so on Jan. 25.

A few of CU's coaches were able to visit Braswell back in January and shortly thereafter, the Buffs pulled the trigger and offered him.

“I found out they offered me and I got on the phone with coach Chance that same night," Smith said. "We were just chopping it up and he was introducing himself. We just recently had a Zoom call and I talked to him and (Karl Dorrell). I like the coaching staff so far. I’m going up to visit them in April.”

In addition to Colorado, Smith also has plans to take an unofficial visit to Stanford in April.

While it's still early, Smith has enjoyed getting a feel for the Colorado.

“I feel like it’ll be a good situation, like a family-type of program," he said. "What they’re building — they’ll be pretty good over the next couple years.”

In addition, Chance has seemed to have made a good impression from the jump.

“I really like him," Smith said. "He calls me, we text back and forth a lot, so we’re really just building a good relationship right now.”