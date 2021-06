Buffs commit KJ Simpson leads Chaminade to a CIFSS D1 state championship

On Wednesday evening, the Chaminade Eagles boy's basketball team emerged victorious over Capistrano Valley, 53-49, to capture the 2021 CIFSS (California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section) state title.

Simpson's double-double of 26 points and 12 boards greatly aided Chaminade throughout the contest. What's more, Simpson went on a complete tear in the fourth quarter, dropping 15 of his 26 points in the last eight minutes of the game.

In the semifinals round against Bishop Montgomery, Simpson scored 21 points while in the second round vs. St. Bernard, he had 23.

Below are a series of highlights from Wednesday's state championship game, courtesy of Chaminade head coach Bryan Cantwell.