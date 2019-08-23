CUSportsNation caught up with the 10th commit for Colorado's 2020 class to see what he's been up to this summer.

Gerad Lichtenhan , the 6-foot-8 (and a half), 345-pound OL from Davis, Calif. who committed to Colorado back on June 18, has his season opener tonight at 8:15 MST as Davis Senior High hosts Grant Union at home.

Lichtenhan ultimately aims to prepare himself as much as possible for college football in a year's time, but right now, he and the Davis Blue Devils are looking to improve on a 6-5 2018 campaign.

The Sacramento Bee recently ranked them in its Top 20 High Schools for the city, with the Blue Devils coming in 12th.

We’ve been preparing for tonight’s game vs. Grant Union," Lichtenhan said. "They’re a powerhouse, we’re pretty excited to play them tonight. We’re definitely seeing the team coming together pretty well."

Lichtenhan said he talks to Colorado's Chris Kapilovic regularly and that the main points of emphasis are on his technique.

“I talk to him about my stances and if he wants me [to focus] on my two-point or three-point," Lichtenhan said. "He said both, so I’ve been working on both this summer.”

In addition to technique and mechanics, Lichtenhan has striven to up his quarterback protection skills.

“I’ve been working a lot on footwork and pass setting," he said. "That was one of my drawbacks last year. My run game is up to par and I’ve definitely been working on it, but I’m going to be working a lot more on pass settings, staying low and being ready for bigger guys in college.”

Having heard from Kapilovic just how intense the Buffs under Mel Tucker work out and practice, with Kapilovic himself being known as one of the toughest coaches on the field, Lichtenhan is taking steps in his own day-to-day life to get ready.

“Taking my next game to the next level starts with getting up early and not staying up late," he said. "It’s the right diet, the right sleep to get-up-and-go ratio. I get up around 8, work out, stretch out and then as soon as practice hits, go at it.”