With Saturday's commitment of Alvin Williams, a three-star defensive end from Ellenwood, Georgia, the Colorado Buffaloes are now up to 12 commits in the Class of 2020, good for the 42nd (tied with West Virginia technically) best recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.

The Buffaloes at 42 sit right above Washington and directly below South Florida. Right now Colorado trails only Cal Berkeley (37th) and Oregon (10th) in terms of the Pac-12's highest rated Class of 2020 commit list.

The Buffs might be primed to continue climbing higher in the near future though, for a number of reasons.

There is speculation that CU is close to landing another three-star defensive end, this time in the form of Devin Grant of San Antonio, TX.

Grant's tweet below is good evidence that he'll commit soon, and if he picks CU over his 18 other offers, it'll certainly be a boost for the Class of 2020 on Rivals' Team Rankings.