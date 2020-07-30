CUSportsNation - Buffs' Class of 2021 grows to 11 with addition of ATH Kaylin Moore

Colorado on Thursday morning received a commitment from Kaylin Moore , a 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete from Westlake Village (Oaks Christian) California, increasing the Buffs' Class of 2021 to 11.

Moore's commitment is the second recruiting victory for Colorado in as many years at Oaks Christian, as the Buffs signed Moore's former teammate, ILB Mister Williams, to their Class of 2020 last recruiting cycle.

While Moore racked up over a dozen offers, as the months progressed and he considered his options, the battle to come down with him became largely an inter-Pac-12 affair, as the Buffs competed with Cal Berkeley as well as Oregon State for his services.

Colorado also had some late competition from Boise State, which offered Moore in early June and hosted him for a virtual visit on Tuesday.

In the end, Demetrice Martin pulled it off, bringing into the fold Colorado's fourth DB for the 2021 class, as Moore (who is projected to play cornerback) joins safeties Trevor Woods and Tyrin Taylor as well as JUCO corner Trustin Oliver.

Boosting the Buffs' depth in the defensive backfield appears to be a goal for the 2021 class, as already, Colorado has more commitments at the position than the 2020 class (three).

Given that Moore played on both sides of the ball for Oaks Christian last year (his 16 pass deflections on defense were complimented by 408 yards of receiving on offense), he should be well-suited to focus primarily on defense when he gets to Colorado.