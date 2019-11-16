Buffs' Class of 2020 drops one with Stacy Sneed's decommitment
Today, three-star 2020 RB Stacy Sneed of Mansfield, TX. announced via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.
Sneed committed to Colorado back in mid-August and was for months the lone RB in the Buffs' Class of 2020. He was joined shortly after Colorado beat Stanford at home last weekend by four-star New Orleans RB Ashaad Clayton.
Roderick Sneed, Stacy's uncle, played at CU from 1998-2002, returning kicks and starting at DB.
Due to Unfortunate Circumstances, I will be de-committing from Colorado University. Thank you to the coaches and Fan base for the continuous love you’ve showed me. With that being said I will be opening back up my recruitment Thank you..— stacy sneed (@famous_stacy) November 16, 2019
Sneed took an official visit to Boulder when Colorado hosted Arizona and before he ended up choosing the Buffs, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had racked up 20 offers, including ones from Arizona, Baylor, Houston SMU and Texas Tech.