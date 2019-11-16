Today, three-star 2020 RB Stacy Sneed of Mansfield, TX. announced via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.

Sneed committed to Colorado back in mid-August and was for months the lone RB in the Buffs' Class of 2020. He was joined shortly after Colorado beat Stanford at home last weekend by four-star New Orleans RB Ashaad Clayton.

Roderick Sneed, Stacy's uncle, played at CU from 1998-2002, returning kicks and starting at DB.