Buffs' Class of 2020 drops one with Stacy Sneed's decommitment

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Today, three-star 2020 RB Stacy Sneed of Mansfield, TX. announced via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.

Former Colorado commit and three-star RB Stacy Sneed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Sneed committed to Colorado back in mid-August and was for months the lone RB in the Buffs' Class of 2020. He was joined shortly after Colorado beat Stanford at home last weekend by four-star New Orleans RB Ashaad Clayton.

Roderick Sneed, Stacy's uncle, played at CU from 1998-2002, returning kicks and starting at DB.

Sneed took an official visit to Boulder when Colorado hosted Arizona and before he ended up choosing the Buffs, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had racked up 20 offers, including ones from Arizona, Baylor, Houston SMU and Texas Tech.


