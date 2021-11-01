Buffs brace for potent Beavers ground game with Nate Landman likely out

At his weekly press conference Monday, Karl Dorrell relayed the gloomy news that senior inside linebacker Nate Landman would in all likelihood be unavailable this upcoming weekend when the Buffaloes are visited by Oregon State (5-3, 2-2 Pac-12).

Landman, who missed CU's most recent game at No. 7 Oregon, got banged up the week prior at California, sustaining an injury that threatens to keep him sidelined as the Buffs enter the final third of the year.

“Nate’s, I call it week to week, but I want to make sure he’s healthy — I’m not going to put him at risk, even though he would probably try to play with one arm if it was up to him," Dorrell said Monday. "I’m not going to let him do that. I just don’t want to put guys at risk doing that...he’s feeling better but I don’t think he’s capable of — I’d say he’s doubtful this week to play.”

Despite Landman's injury, he still comfortably leads the Buffs in a number of defensive statistical categories, including total tackles (71), unassisted tackles (52) tackles per game (7.1), tackles for zero (9) and third down stops (7).

Landman also was named one of 16 Butkus Award semifinalists Monday for the second year in a row.

But all of his individual accolades aside, Colorado needs to figure out how to play stout defense in his absence.

After all, this is Landman's last year in a CU uniform, regardless of when he manages to return from injury this season.

Soon, his Colorado career will inevitably come to an end and at the moment, the Buffs' defense has not proven it can operate at a high level without him on the field.

Looking at the two recent games in which Landman was unable to play — last year's Valero Alamo Bowl and this past weekend's game against Oregon, CU has been rocked for 107 points, allowing an average of 603 yards of total offense.

Granted, Texas was ranked No. 20 in the nation at the time of last year's Alamo Bowl while Oregon was ranked No. 7, but still, it has become a proven fact that Landman's presence on defense elevates that unit's potential considerably, especially against the run.