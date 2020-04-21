About two weeks ago, Colorado and the Buffaloes were hardly on the radar of Luke Horne, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker from Cedar Park, TX. Horne, as an increasingly rare breed that is a Class of 2020 player still looking for a home, had been in talks with UW and Southern Methodist among other schools.

Luke Horne, 2020 OLB from Cedar Park, TX (Luke Horne)

However, when Brian Michalowski entered the stage recently, the two clicked. Horne and Michalowski have only been in talks for a few weeks, but in that short time, Horne found out all he needed to know about his prospective college position coach. "He doesn’t B.S.," Horne said. "He’s (told me) the path we’re going to take, how we’re going to do it and that we’re going to go and be great and (he) wants (me) to be along with us. I love his coaching style and the way he handles practices. I just know that if I go there, I’ll be successful.”

Michalowski's straightforward approach resonated with Horne, who liked how expectations were set. "I could tell that he cares and he wanted me to be a part of the team," Horne said. "I am a preferred walk-on but he doesn’t treat me like a preferred walk-on. I can tell he’s going to treat me like a scholarship player.” Horne, judging off of his film, certainly has a lot of experience as a defensive end lining up at the line of scrimmage. As has been the case with many of Michalowski's recruits, Horne displays the ability to wear multiple hats in a defense.

