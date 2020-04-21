Buffs bolster OLBs room with addition of preferred walk-on Luke Horne
About two weeks ago, Colorado and the Buffaloes were hardly on the radar of Luke Horne, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside linebacker from Cedar Park, TX. Horne, as an increasingly rare breed that is a Class of 2020 player still looking for a home, had been in talks with UW and Southern Methodist among other schools.
However, when Brian Michalowski entered the stage recently, the two clicked. Horne and Michalowski have only been in talks for a few weeks, but in that short time, Horne found out all he needed to know about his prospective college position coach.
"He doesn’t B.S.," Horne said. "He’s (told me) the path we’re going to take, how we’re going to do it and that we’re going to go and be great and (he) wants (me) to be along with us. I love his coaching style and the way he handles practices. I just know that if I go there, I’ll be successful.”
#GoBuffs @CoachMikeCU pic.twitter.com/5TxjpsetNG— Luke Horne (@lukewhorne) April 21, 2020
Michalowski's straightforward approach resonated with Horne, who liked how expectations were set.
"I could tell that he cares and he wanted me to be a part of the team," Horne said. "I am a preferred walk-on but he doesn’t treat me like a preferred walk-on. I can tell he’s going to treat me like a scholarship player.”
Horne, judging off of his film, certainly has a lot of experience as a defensive end lining up at the line of scrimmage. As has been the case with many of Michalowski's recruits, Horne displays the ability to wear multiple hats in a defense.
Join the conversation on Horne at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless Colorado fanatics.
“(Michalowski) said he likes the way I play and how I’m always chasing the ball," mentioned Horne. He sees me as more of a weak side outside linebacker but I’m willing to play wherever the team needs me.”
Horne seems to share Michalowski's mentality that pays little attention to titles (PWO vs. on scholarship) and instead places the most value when it comes to effort and on-field production.
As he plans to get to Colorado, where he intends to major in political science, Horne is prepared to get his hands dirty and find reps on the field one way or another.
"I’m going to soak in as much as I can from the upperclassmen and learn the schemes so that when it’s time to get on the field, whether it’s special teams or at OLB, I’m going to go out and dominate.”