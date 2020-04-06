Buffs beef up TEs room, adding three walk-ons in as many days
Since Friday, Colorado has added three walk-on tight ends that'll join the team for the 2020 season. Nick Fisher announced he's come to Colorado as a grad transfer on Friday while on Monday, Matt Lynch, a former in-state QB recruit who transitioned to tight end for UCLA in 2019, also announced he was joining the Buffs as a grad transfer walk-on.
Then, later on Monday, Jake Peters, formerly of Arizona, additionally announced he was coming to Boulder as a transfer walk-on.
Fisher is formerly of William Jewell College (DII, Great Lakes Valley Conference) where he played from 2017-19. This past season, he recorded career-highs in both receptions (31) and yards (475) for the Cardinals. Fisher stands at 6-foot-5 and is originally from Basehor, KS.
Next stop ➡️ Boulder, CO @embo82 @cdorrell18 @k_dorrell @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/3wbXpCPIEH— Nick Fisher (@nick_fisher22) April 3, 2020
Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound player who was a three-star recruit coming out of Legacy High School in Louisville, CO. He signed with UCLA's Class of 2016 as a quarterback, seeing limited action at the position through 2018.
In 2019, he moved to tight end, where he appeared in all 12 of the Bruins' games that season, mostly on special teams.
Thankful to say I will be attending graduate school at the University of Colorado and playing football for the Buffaloes! Excited for what’s to come! #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/PF0i9tii6f— Matt Lynch (@5_lynch) April 6, 2020
Finally, Peters will be a junior this fall with two years of eligibility. He is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. Peters was recruited by Darrin Chiaverini out of high school in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. and the two maintained something of a relationship even as Peters went to Arizona.
After seeing action in one game as a freshman in 2018, Peters wound up entering the transfer portal mid-way through the 2019 season.
After a great conversation with Coach Dorrell, I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Colorado! #GoBuffs @k_dorrell @embo82 @CoachChev6 @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/p0EIAPj48U— jake peters (@jakepetes10) April 6, 2020
Notably...
Colorado has two returning scholarship tight ends in Brady Russell, who in 2019 as a sophomore had 23 receptions for 221 yards and a pair of TDs, plus sophomore Luke Stillwell, who was a blueshirt last season as a sophomore.
Additionally, Jared Poplawski, a junior, remains on roster, although he currently is recovering from an ACL tear. Sophomore CJ Schmanski, a walk-on, is CU's other tight end on roster.
In just over a weekend, Colorado has managed to add three veteran tight ends to the 2020 equation without burning a lone scholarship. The likes of Fisher, Lynch and Peters beef up the tight ends room and appear set to provide a more veteran presence for CU's incoming TEs that signed with the 2020 class, Caleb Fauria and Louis Passarello.
Join the conversation about Colorado's new TEs at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.