Since Friday, Colorado has added three walk-on tight ends that'll join the team for the 2020 season. Nick Fisher announced he's come to Colorado as a grad transfer on Friday while on Monday, Matt Lynch, a former in-state QB recruit who transitioned to tight end for UCLA in 2019, also announced he was joining the Buffs as a grad transfer walk-on. Then, later on Monday, Jake Peters, formerly of Arizona, additionally announced he was coming to Boulder as a transfer walk-on.

Former UA tight end Jake Peters, who announced he'd transfer to Colorado on Monday (University of Arizona football)

Fisher is formerly of William Jewell College (DII, Great Lakes Valley Conference) where he played from 2017-19. This past season, he recorded career-highs in both receptions (31) and yards (475) for the Cardinals. Fisher stands at 6-foot-5 and is originally from Basehor, KS.



Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound player who was a three-star recruit coming out of Legacy High School in Louisville, CO. He signed with UCLA's Class of 2016 as a quarterback, seeing limited action at the position through 2018. In 2019, he moved to tight end, where he appeared in all 12 of the Bruins' games that season, mostly on special teams.

Thankful to say I will be attending graduate school at the University of Colorado and playing football for the Buffaloes! Excited for what’s to come! #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/PF0i9tii6f — Matt Lynch (@5_lynch) April 6, 2020

Finally, Peters will be a junior this fall with two years of eligibility. He is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. Peters was recruited by Darrin Chiaverini out of high school in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. and the two maintained something of a relationship even as Peters went to Arizona. After seeing action in one game as a freshman in 2018, Peters wound up entering the transfer portal mid-way through the 2019 season.

After a great conversation with Coach Dorrell, I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Colorado! #GoBuffs @k_dorrell @embo82 @CoachChev6 @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/p0EIAPj48U — jake peters (@jakepetes10) April 6, 2020

