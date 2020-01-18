News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 16:20:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Buffs beaten convincingly by Arizona in Tucson, 75-54

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

No. 20 Colorado (15-3, 3-2 Pac-12) came up short and then some on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, losing to the Arizona Wildcats, 75-54. The Buffs hurt themselves with early turnovers and a cold firs...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}