Buffs avoid complete collapse against EWU, beat Eagles, 60-57

For the Buffs, who avoided a three-game losing streak by taking down the Eagles, their victory was far from easy or pretty.

Colorado beat Eastern Washington, 60-57, at home Wednesday night in a game that challenged the wisdom in the old saying "a win's a win."

"We did what we had to do to win a game when we weren't at our best and to me, you take a little bit of solace in that, but we have got to get better," Tad Boyle said after the win. "...We were fortunate to win this game. (EWU) missed some wide open threes there at the end — thank goodness."

Up 39-31 at halftime, Colorado suffered through a maddening spell throughout a big chunk of the second half, allowing EWU to claw back into the game, with the Eagles taking a four-point lead with about 4:30 to play.

For around 11 straight minutes leading into that moment, which saw the Eagles up, 55-51, CU had scored a measly four points to go along with eight turnovers, a period of time which very nearly ended up costing the Buffs the game.

Down, 55-53, with 2:55 to play, back-to-back three-point plays from Evan Battey and Jabari Walker, both of whom made layups in traffic as well as their ensuing free throws, gave the Buffs a late breath of life.

Even still, EWU managed to tie the game at 57 with 1:51 to play and Colorado appeared to be looking for ways to lose the game until the final seconds.

After the Buffs picked up a stop on defense, leading, 60-57, with 13 seconds to play, Jabari Walker missed three of four free throws in a four-second span that allowed the Eagles one final shot to attempt a game-tying three-pointer.

Thankfully for CU, that shot by the Eagles' red-hot Steele Venters, was rushed and did not fall.

"I think we've got to figure out how to get a lead and maintain a lead — just keep creating separation," Walker said after the game.

"I think the biggest thing for us is going into the film room and having that translate onto the court because we keep making some mistakes that might cost us games if we can't create separation."

Venters led all game participants with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, torching the Buffs in particular from long range, as 18 of his total points came from beyond the arc.

As for Walker's late-game slip-up at the charity stripe, one can't criticize too harshly.

It was Walker who was the primary spark for CU throughout the game, evidenced by his double-double of 17 points and 10 boards, both of which were team-bests for the Buffaloes.