With the 2019 season over, Mel Tucker, Darrin Chiaverini, Chris Kapilovic plus other Colorado coaches wasted no time in hitting the ground running to continue recruiting for 2020, 2021 and beyond. Today, Colorado issued a healthy number of offers to recruits all hailing from central Los Angeles and more specifically, all attendees of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. Here's who have recently gotten on the Buffaloes' recruiting boards.

2021 OG Maximus Gibbs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Maximus Gibbs: three-star, 2021 OG standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 340 pounds. Colorado is the ninth school to offer him, joining ASU, Florida, Florida State, UMass, Miami, Nebraska, Nevada and Oklahoma. Rivals currently ranks Gibbs as the 13th overall OG in the Class of 2021, and the 29th-best recruit in the state of California for his class. Join the discussion at BUFF NATION, the premium subscriber message board serving countless Colorado fanatics.

PROMO: Half off a year's subscription to CUSportsNation, plus a $50 coupon to apply towards Colorado team apparel. Click here to see the full details on Rivals' most extensive holiday sales package of the year. 2. Jode McDuffie: three-star 2021 WR, who's 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.

McDuffie right now has three offers, all coming from Pac-12 schools. institutions USC and UCLA have yet to issue scholarship offers, but Colorado today joined Arizona State and Oregon in doing so. McDuffie is ranked as the 49th overall recruit in the state of California for 2021. He's a fast and physical slot WR.

3. Ma'a Gaoteote: four-star 2021 OLB and current Southern Cal commit. He's 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. Gaoteote committed to USC back in late February of last year, a move obvious with knowledge of he and his family. His older brother Palaie was a five-star Class of 2018 LB.Colorado is the younger Gaoteote's latest offer. Ole Miss, Nebraska and Oregon also have offered him. Seems very much a similar prospect to his brother.

4. Earnest Greene, 2022 OT who is 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds. Given that Colorado is his 14th offer, it's easy to picture this guy being a four-star recruit and ranked highly in California's top recruits list when he's evaluated. ASU, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and Utah have all offered, and it is thought that around the corner, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame will join the battle to land him. No doubt in my mind he's going to be a four-star. Chris Kapilovic would him.

5. Matayo Uiagalelei: 2023 ATH (listed as a DE). He's 6-foot-5, 221 pounds and has offers from LSU, Oregon and USC.

Two additional St John Bosco offers: