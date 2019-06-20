"I talked to [offensive graduate assistant coach] Cordae [ Hankton ] a couple of days ago," he said. "[Colorado] shows love like no other."

Rest assured, at this point in time, it's fair to say that Colorado has made an impression on him early.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back has reeled in offers from Georgia, West Virginia, Duke, Tennessee and Louisville, among others as his stock continues to rise.

2 in one day blessed!!!... Blessed to receive my 8th D1 offer from the university of Colorado! @SC_DBGROUP @RivalsWoody @ElitePositionTr @rblackstonbhp @CoachHankton_CU pic.twitter.com/siqTY2vpAO

With more offers likely forthcoming for Oliver, who in the fall will play his junior year for the Belton-Honea Path Bears, the Buffs have started to tell him what they envision his potential role at CU being.

"Colorado is recruiting me as a nickel safety," Oliver said. "[Hankton] says I'll fit in great with my size and the way I can run and cover.

His size does stick out; for a soon-to-be junior in high school him weighing in at 190 pounds is encouraging.

At Belton-Honea Path, Oliver has seen time on offense as well as on defense playing both defensive back and wide receiver.

Oliver is also adamant about the academics of the given school he ends up choosing.

"I want a school that's going to prepare me for life after football and Colorado seems just that," he said. "The way [Hankton] tells me, [CU] treats school the same way they do football.

No visits are lined up right now for Oliver but given the effort Hankton has put in to keep a good line of communication going with him, it might be fair to think he'll make his way up to Boulder in the near future.