CUSportsNation - Buffs appear in Top 8 of Mississippi defensive end Tyvoris Cooper

On Monday night, Class of 2021 defensive end Tyvoris Cooper out of Louisville, Mississippi included the Buffaloes in a Top 8 schools list.

Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect, has a dozen offers, listed programs such as Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas in addition to the Buffs within his recent Top 8.

As one of a dwindling number of uncommitted 2021 recruits, he should find himself in high demand as the traditional signing period in February grows closer.

Cooper's Colorado offer originally came back in January of 2020, over a month before the end of the Mel Tucker era in Boulder. While much indeed has changed in a calendar year with respect to Karl Dorrell coming aboard and leading the Buffs through a season already, Cooper has experienced consistency in his primary recruiter, Brian Michalowski.

"I talk to coach Michalowski and we've built a pretty good relationship," Cooper previously told CUSportsNation.

If I did choose Colorado, he'd project as an outside linebacker.

"(Michalowski) said OLB — I'll be able to rush off the edge and also drop back (into coverage)."

