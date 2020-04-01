Colorado is appearing in a recent Top 7 schools list put out by three-star 2021 DE Nick Dimitris of Baldwin Park, Calif.

Dimitris is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound 2021 DE playing at Sierra Vista High School. He's so far racked up 16 offers in total; including Colorado, five pac-12 schools have offered him (Arizona, ASU, Oregon State and Washington State).

He's also accumulating significant SEC interest, as Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee have also gotten on his radar via scholarship offers.

The three-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Colorado in January and was offered by the Buffs and Darrin Chiaverini in May of 2019. Dimitris listed Colorado in a Top 10 he posted in late February, before Karl Dorrell was hired as the successor to Mel Tucker.

Thus, it seems fair to infer that he was pretty impressed by his unofficial visit to CU back in January. Additionally, Chiaverini and the Buffs' new coaching staff appear to have stayed on his case enough through the coaching transition and amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Colorado joins Auburn, Arizona, Mississippi State, LSU, UNLV and Virginia Tech in Dimitris' top schools.