Buffs appear in Top 7 of 2021 DE Nick Dimitris
Colorado is appearing in a recent Top 7 schools list put out by three-star 2021 DE Nick Dimitris of Baldwin Park, Calif.
Dimitris is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound 2021 DE playing at Sierra Vista High School. He's so far racked up 16 offers in total; including Colorado, five pac-12 schools have offered him (Arizona, ASU, Oregon State and Washington State).
He's also accumulating significant SEC interest, as Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee have also gotten on his radar via scholarship offers.
The three-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Colorado in January and was offered by the Buffs and Darrin Chiaverini in May of 2019. Dimitris listed Colorado in a Top 10 he posted in late February, before Karl Dorrell was hired as the successor to Mel Tucker.
Thus, it seems fair to infer that he was pretty impressed by his unofficial visit to CU back in January. Additionally, Chiaverini and the Buffs' new coaching staff appear to have stayed on his case enough through the coaching transition and amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado joins Auburn, Arizona, Mississippi State, LSU, UNLV and Virginia Tech in Dimitris' top schools.
Unofficial Top 7 pic.twitter.com/53DSlvxT43— Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) April 1, 2020
Of his CU visit, Dimitris told Rivals' own Adam Gorney recently that "it was a great environment. The coaching staff was treating me like family there and they were really wanting me there and they were telling me the history there and that was interesting. The education was good and they have a lot of help there so that was really good."
Given that since then, Tucker, and his would-be position coach, Jimmy Brumbaugh, both no longer in the picture at CU, Dimitris looks like he's been able to combine his appreciation of Boulder and Colorado that he got on his unofficial visit with strong enough ties to the coaching staff.
The Buffs are definitely in the hunt to land him.
