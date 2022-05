Buffs appear in a pair of recent Top 10 lists

With summer right around the corner, things are starting to intensify for Class of 2023 recruits all across the country.

Some are beginning to formulate a game plan as far as official visits are concerned, while others have started to narrow down their list of options ahead of an eventual decision day.

With respect to the latter, Colorado recently found itself on two such lists, with a pair of Top 10s featuring the Buffaloes being released in the last several days.

First up is California Chula Vista (Mater Dei) Calif. wideout Surahz Buncom, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound prospect who picked up an offer from Colorado back in January.

The Buffs were one of the first six programs to offer Buncom, whose sheet is now north of a dozen.

Colorado made the cut along with Duke, Oregon State, Boise State, K-State, Oregon, Colorado State, Nevada, Brigham Young and Kansas.

In April, Buncom spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney, where he mentioned having an appreciation for the culture at Colorado.

As of now, Buncom has yet to scheduled any official visits.