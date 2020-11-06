CUSportsNation - Buffs aim to have multiple helping hands at OLB opposite Carson Wells

While Colorado's newly released depth chart indicates that JUCO transfer Guy Thomas will start at outside linebacker across from junior Carson Wells , position coach Brian Michalowski expressed his desire to develop a room capable of rotating in and providing quality snaps.

In other words, don't be surprised if before late junior Jamar Montgomery and redshirt freshman Joshka Gustav factor into the equation in some capacity.

Michalowski gave high marks to all three outside backers that have the opportunity to buttress Wells and the defense in general.

"Guy Thomas is someone that we have high expectations for," Michalowski said. "He’s come in and has done a good job picking up multiple stops. Jamar has certainly flashed and he’s become a lot more comfortable in year two in coach Summers’ scheme as well as in my coaching. Joshka Gustav has really impressed. He’s just been a silent worker since he got here and he’s really been a sponge for knowledge."

With Wells entering his third year at Colorado in which he'll start games at outside linebacker, Michalowski is keen to develop depth around his veteran presence.

“It’s been great competition and that’s what I want in the OLBs room because that’s going to raise everybody else’s standard," he said. "There is inexperience at the other outside linebacker spot opposite Carson. Carson is really the one who brings the most experience in that room."

A big aspect of developing depth and a dependable rotation at OLB for Michalowski has been specific to his corps of freshmen, namely Jason Harris, Alvin Williams and Devin Grant.

Whether or not those guys will hit the field in 2020 remains to be seen, but right now, Michalowski is focused on getting their technique and mental acuity to match their frames and work done in the weight room.