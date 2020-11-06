CUSportsNation - Buffs aim to have multiple helping hands at OLB opposite Carson Wells

Buffs aim to have multiple helping hands at OLB opposite Carson Wells
While Colorado's newly released depth chart indicates that JUCO transfer Guy Thomas will start at outside linebacker across from junior Carson Wells, position coach Brian Michalowski expressed his desire to develop a room capable of rotating in and providing quality snaps.
In other words, don't be surprised if before late junior Jamar Montgomery and redshirt freshman Joshka Gustav factor into the equation in some capacity.
Michalowski gave high marks to all three outside backers that have the opportunity to buttress Wells and the defense in general.
"Guy Thomas is someone that we have high expectations for," Michalowski said. "He’s come in and has done a good job picking up multiple stops. Jamar has certainly flashed and he’s become a lot more comfortable in year two in coach Summers’ scheme as well as in my coaching. Joshka Gustav has really impressed. He’s just been a silent worker since he got here and he’s really been a sponge for knowledge."
With Wells entering his third year at Colorado in which he'll start games at outside linebacker, Michalowski is keen to develop depth around his veteran presence.
“It’s been great competition and that’s what I want in the OLBs room because that’s going to raise everybody else’s standard," he said. "There is inexperience at the other outside linebacker spot opposite Carson. Carson is really the one who brings the most experience in that room."
A big aspect of developing depth and a dependable rotation at OLB for Michalowski has been specific to his corps of freshmen, namely Jason Harris, Alvin Williams and Devin Grant.
Whether or not those guys will hit the field in 2020 remains to be seen, but right now, Michalowski is focused on getting their technique and mental acuity to match their frames and work done in the weight room.
“I think always the biggest challenge is them playing with technique," he said. "In high school, guys can be elite athletes (by being) bigger and stronger than their competition, so (in college) you’re focusing on the details and those details are really what separates the good from the great."
"...These are all things that are challenging with freshmen but it’s really a challenge with anyone that hasn’t had real experience. Trying to create a fast learning curve for those guys has been a good challenge for me as a coach.”
If not this year, Michalowski is confident that his freshmen have the necessary blueprint to give the Buffs a good defensive boost in the years to come.
"Alvin Williams is playing great, Jason Harris obviously has great length and continues to develop, and Devin Grant has shown flashes, as well," he said. "Opposite of Carson, it’s open competition and I want a versatile group of guys."
"I feel like we have a great group of guys and (that) I can throw in multiple people and know what to expect.”
Join the conversation on Colorado's OLBs corps at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.
More notes and quotes from Brian Michalowski are below.
1. Michalowski gives an update on Jason Harris, who we haven't heard too much about this fall camp:
“He’s certainly working with (strength & conditioning) coach (Drew) Wilson and our weight room and with our nutritionist, as well, on putting on weight and building strength. The thing about Jason is that he’s just so eager, so hungry and so willing to do whatever it takes. He‘s coming along really nicely. He’s shown great flashes and if we have an opportunity for him to have a role in our defense this year, he will. He’s developed nicely and he’s going to continue to develop. We’re looking forward to having him on the field.”
2. Michalowski on his relationship with defensive coordinator Tyson Summers:
“Being with coach Summers again, this is going into my third year in working with him. We have a great connection and I know exactly what he means when he says things, what he’s trying to get across. We’ve come a long way from last year, when we developed as a team and to continue that development as a defense is going to be exciting this year.”
3. Michalowski on the veteran presence of Carson Wells:
“Carson is a great model of consistency. He comes out to practice every day with, No.1, leadership and experience, which is great for our room right now. He plays with high effort, high energy, is physical at the point of attack and his development has been great. (It’s been) great to be able to coach him going into year two and work specifically on some of his pass rush moves."