Colorado under Mel Tucker has placed a strong emphasis on establishing good rapport with in-state talent of all ages since he took the helm of the program almost a calendar year ago. How the Buffs have started off with Class of 2022 OL Connor Jones, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound OL of Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, is a good example. Two of his teammates are already committed to the Buffs and Jones this year has himself gotten a good feeling of the culture and atmosphere in Boulder.

Connor Jones and Mel Tucker during Jones' unofficial visit to CU on Nov. 23 (Connor Jones / Twitter)

In the last few weeks, Colorado has gotten its 2021 and 2022 classes going with the commitments of ATH Kaden Dudley and his teammate Anthony Costanzo. Recently, the Buffaloes have taken steps to keep that Monument, Co. pipeline running strong. In particular, CU and Chris Kapilovic have striven to lay a foundation with Connor Jones. Jones is entering the stage where his recruitment will soon start to take off — he's already gotten an offer from Colorado State, his first, while Oklahoma and Wyoming have also appeared on his radar in starting to reach out. With that said, it is Colorado which succeeded in getting him up to Boulder four times in 2019 for unofficial visits, most recently against Washington, where he got to watch the Buffs pull off the win and was impressed by the overall intensity of Folsom Field and among players and coaches after the game. “It was a really nice time," he said. "It’s always a good experience getting up there, getting in unofficial visits and watching games. The (UW) game just had good energy and I was just really excited to have the chance after (the win) to get in the locker room. The energy level in there was really high and just overall, it was an exciting experience.” Kapilovic has served as the point of contact for Jones, with whom the former clearly wants to begin forging a relationship with. Staying in touch and getting Jones in town, which certainly was accomplished this season, seem like early keys to getting that done as Jones' journey down the recruitment road is starting to take off.