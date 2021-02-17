CUSportsNation - Buffs aim for stabilizing win over a quality opponent Thursday at Oregon

A big game looms on the horizon for Colorado Thursday night as the Buffaloes (16-6, 10-5 Pac-12) head to Eugene for a showdown with Oregon, which came in at No. 25 in the latest Coaches Poll. Colorado, sitting at fourth place in the Pac-12, a half-game behind the Ducks, looks to avoid losing two straight games for the first time all year tomorrow night.

McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points the last time CU and Oregon met, in a 79-72 Buffs win in Boulder back on Jan. 7. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

While Oregon of late has won three straight, Colorado comes off a disappointing road loss to last-place California this past week. The Buffs have certainly had their fair share of bad losses so far this season, but to date have yet to drop back-to-back contests, in doing so showing an impressive knack for damage control. Of course, Thursday night will doubtless feature the biggest challenge in front of Colorado's attempts to mitigate a recent loss. Following a Jan. 20 defeat at Washington, the Buffs took on Wazzu and after the team's collapse at home vs. Utah on Jan. 30, Colorado got some extra time to prepare for its next game, Arizona, after a Feb. 4 matchup with ASU was postponed. Tad Boyle didn't make light of facing the Ducks in Eugene, where Colorado has not won since early 2013, but sees his veteran-led team as capable of doing so, perhaps more so than in the immediate past, especially coming off a loss. “This year, this version of the Colorado Buffaloes, from my standpoint as their coach, they hurt and they’re as mad and disappointed after our losses as much as the coaching staff is," Boyle said. "I can tell you — not every team is like that." "Sometimes, players just brush off a loss like it’s no big deal. ‘Well, it's like taking a shower, we’ll get another one tomorrow.’ Our team’s not like that and I think that’s one of the reasons we have bounced back after losses.”

Senior forward Jeriah Horne dropped 17 points against Oregon back in January. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)