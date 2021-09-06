Buffs aim for a huge boost to the Class of 2022 in DT Justice Finkley

Finkley will choose between Colorado, Alabama and Texas this Thursday, Sept. 9, announcing his decision live at 3:15 p.m. MST on CBS Sports Headquarters.

Finkley, a Rivals250 (No. 119) recruit, is ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the nation for his class.

That the Buffs have emerged as one of his three finalists, along with the Longhorns and Crimson Tide, is commendable at face value, given the multitude of other big name programs that offers him, with Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Michigan being a few of the 30-plus such opportunities he reeled in.

Throughout his recruitment, Finkley, who has hopes of attending medical school at some point in addition to his NFL aspirations, has made it clear that the university that lands him will present a good balance of academics and athletics.

He took an official visit to Colorado back in mid-June and has done the same at Texas and Alabama.

For the Buffaloes, whose Class of 2022 is 15-strong and currently ranks No. 47 in the nation, landing Finkley could quite literally be a game-changer.

He'd become the highest-rated recruit committed to CU this cycle in comfortable fashion and would also be the first four-star prospect for Karl Dorrell and Co. in the 2022 class.

Colorado currently has two defensive linemen committed to the Class of 2022 in tackle Aaron Austin and end Erick Conley.