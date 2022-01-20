Buffs add transfer OL Tommy Brown, formerly of Alabama

Colorado has hit the transfer portal successfully once more, as on Thursday morning, former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown announced he was join the Buffs.

Brown, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman originally from Santa Ana (Mater Dei) Calif., committed to the Crimson Tide in 2017.

The former four-star recruit redshirted as a freshman in 2018 but went on to see action in 28 games for Alabama from 2019-21.

He was primarily used in reserve and in his Alabama career, saw action at both tackle and guard for a total of 227 snaps on offense.

This past season, on Alabama's journey to the CFB National Championship, Brown played in 10 games, with one start for the Crimson Tide.

He was in Boulder this past weekend on an official visit and joins the Buffs this spring with two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown is the fourth transfer the Buffaloes have added over the last month or so, following quarterback Maddox Kopp (Houston), defensive end Chance Main (Incarnate Word) and receiver RJ Sneed (Baylor).

Late last week, the Buffs added some offensive line reinforcements from the preps level, as Class of 2022 center Van Wells also committed.

For new offensive line coach Kyle DeVan, Brown and Wells will be welcomed additions as far as depth is concerned.

The Buffs lost their multi-year starters at center and left guard in Colby Pursell and Kary Kutsch, both of whom graduated, while fellow OLs Kanan Ray and Chance Lytle recently entered the transfer portal.

Colorado does return starting right tackle Frank Fillip, right guard Casey Roddick and left tackle Jake Wiley, however.