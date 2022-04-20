Buffs add St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Isaiah Hardge to the Class of 2023

Only days after they wrapped up a spring unofficial visit to Colorado, three-star receiver Isaiah Hardge out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) pulled the trigger and joined CU's Class of 2023 .

Hardge, verbal pledge No. 10 for the Buffs, reeled in a number of scholarship opportunities before settling on CU.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound receiver ranks as the No. 97 overall prospect in Florida.

He held offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, Penn State, Texas A&M, Syracuse and others.

Last year for the Raiders, Hardge caught 22 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns.

He also helped the Raiders to a 14-1 overall record and a third consecutive Florida Class 7A state championship last year.

At this point, Colorado fans should be more than familiar with St. Thomas Aquinas.

One of the national heavyweights in high school football for the last several years, Karl Dorrell's ties to the program have been evident from the start, as his son and CU Director of Player Personnel Chandler Dorrell is a graduate, as is recruiting assistant Emily Giusti.

What's more, the first recruit Dorrell landed after taking the Colorado coaching job was a St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman, Allan Baugh, now a sophomore at CU.

This past recruiting cycle, the Buffs got a late pledge from Raiders tailback Anthony Hankerson, who, as of now is planning to grayshirt and join CU in January of 2023.

Hardge is the second receiver to join CU's 2023 class, along with Jserra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) prospect Edward Schultz.

Counting Arizona o-line transfer Luke Eckardt, Hardge is the seventh commit the Buffaloes have gotten since April 11.