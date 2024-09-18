Buffs add second 2025 commitment as Texas wing Ian Inman makes the call

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard from College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas picked the Buffs over Colorado State after visiting both programs within the last week.

CU's 2025 recruiting class is likely to be on the larger side, and the Buffs added their second piece to the mix Wednesday morning when wing prospect Ian Inman announced his pledge.

Tad Boyle continues to buck the trend in college basketball with Colorado's emphasis remaining on building a roster from the ground up with players who work their way through the program rather than relying on a big group of transfers each year.

The in-state rivals also battled Rice, West Virginia and Louisville for the 2025 prospect. Rice hosted him for an official visit earlier in the month while the other two programs in his top five had been set to bring him on campus in the coming weeks.

Instead, he becomes the second commitment in the cycle for Boyle's program alongside versatile California guard Isaiah Johnson, who committed to CU last month.

Inman was a late riser in the recruiting class as he didn't begin seeing the eventual wave of interest and offers until late in the spring and into the summer. Colorado only entered the picture with an offer in July when associate head coach Mike Rohn extended the invitation to join the Buffs.

Wichita State, Saint Louis, UC Santa Barbara, San Jose State, Tulsa and UMass were some other programs that entered the fray with an offer earlier in the year.

Ultimately, he narrowed his focus to five programs with Colorado remaining consistent in its pursuit after offering.

CU assistant coach Zach Ruebesam made the trek out to Texas to see Inman last week prior to the visit to Boulder before the Buffs ultimately locked up the commitment in recent days.

A high-scoring guard, Inman is the first Texas-based high school recruit to sign with the Buffs since Elijah Parquet (Beaumont-West Brook) in the 2018 cycle.