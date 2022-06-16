Buffs add reinforcements at punter for 2022 in Trent Carrizosa

Colorado has added one additional punter ahead of the 2022 campaign in San Jose (Del Mar) Calif. prospect Trent Carrizosa .

Carrizosa joins the Buffaloes as a preferred walk-on. With his addition to CU's 2022 roster, the Buffs now have three punters at their disposal for this upcoming season: fellow walk-on Noah Hubbard and Ashton Logan, who was originally part of the 2021 class but took a greyshirt, delaying his enrollment until January of 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Carrizosa is a pupil of Chris Sailer Kicking, arguably the nation's most well-known recruiting camp for place kickers and punters.

On Sailer's rankings list for 2022 punters, which features a total of 174 high school prospects, Carrizosa placed 12th.

Both Logan and soon-to-be sophomore kicker Cole Becker are alums of Sailer's camp.

Looking ahead to this fall, Colorado's starting punter gig remains vacant.

Back in January, CU lost Josh Watts to the transfer portal. Watts set the bar quite high for whomever succeeds him, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors in 2021.

In 2020 and 2021, Watts' two years at Colorado, the Australia native averaged 45.78 yards per punt.

That number goes down as the second-best ever by a Buffalo punter, with Watts trailing only Mark Mariscal (46.79), who won first-team All-Big 12 honors as well as the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter in 2002.



While Logan, as the only scholarship player at punter for CU, should be the betting favorite to win a starter's gig by the end of fall camp, Carrizosa will have a chance to compete upon joining the Buffs later this summer.