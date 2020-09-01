CUSportsNation - Buffs add punter Ashton Logan to Class of 2021 for a special teams boost

Logan's addition marks another boost in the special teams department, as the Buffaloes now have reinforcements at the punter position as well as at kicker with Joshua Bryan , who committed in early August.

Colorado's Class of 2021 grew by one on Tuesday, as Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) punter Ashton Logan verbally committed to the Buffs.

Logan had been in communication with Colorado quality control for special teams coach Chris Reinert since April. In mid-August, Logan took a trip to Colorado to check out Boulder an CU's campus in-person, signifying his interest in the Buffs.

A few weeks later on August 27, the Buffalos brought him in for a virtual visit and when it concluded, offered him. While he also had an offer from Navy and had been hearing from Penn, Syracuse, Fordham and Temple among others, the opportunity at Colorado stood out to him.

“The campus is unlike any other," he recently told CUSportsNation. "It’s so open, the buildings are amazing, I got to see (Folsom Field) which is unlike any, as well. It’s a really unique place — there’s something really special about it.”

Logan also got a good feel for Karl Dorrell during his virtual visit and left feeling good about the Buffs, which went into his decision to commit to CU on Tuesday.

He did indicate that grayshirting is a likely possibility for him. That way, the Buffs can best maximize the eligibility of Josh Watts, which will end after the 2022 season.

“I talked to coach Reinert and coach Dorrell about that and they seem pretty confident in my abilities to start immediately with the program," Logan said. "Depending on the situation with what happens with (Watts) because he does have two years left, it will result in me either starting immediately or possibly grayshirting and starting the following 2022 fall."

"Either way, it sounds like I’ll be starting to take over at the program and gain playing time, which is definitely one of the aspects I love.”