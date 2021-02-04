CUSportsNation - Buffs add Notre Dame transfer LB Jack Lamb in reinvigorating post-NSD move

Buffs add Notre Dame transfer LB Jack Lamb in reinvigorating post-NSD move
On Thursday afternoon, Colorado landed a graduate transfer commitment from inside linebacker Jack Lamb, formerly of Notre Dame.
The news certainly provided some reanimation for Buff Nation after a cricket-filled National Signing Day Wednesday.
Lamb signed with Notre Dame's Class of 2018 as a four-star recruit out of Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif.
At the time, Rivals listed him as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation and he reeled in nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, which included seven Pac-12 programs.
Lamb, who is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, redshirted his freshman year before starting to find his stride with the Fighting Irish in 2019. Unfortunately, he suffered a significant hip injury that fall on Nov. 2 against Virginia Tech, one that sidelined him for the rest of the season.
This past fall, Lamb's junior season with Notre Dame, issues lingering from his hip injury kept him out of a prominent role within the defense. While he played in all of the Irish's 12 games, it was primarily in a special teams capacity.
“We still really have a lot of confidence in Jack, but he’s been slowed by his injury, which was career-threatening,” head coach Brian Kelly had said back in September. “During camp, he had a little bit of a setback with that hip. He has worked through that, but he’s been behind, quite frankly, in a very competitive situation.”
Lamb joins the Buffaloes as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining. At face value, his addition to the fold will be a positive, given the lack of experience now within Colorado's OLBs room.
Senior Akil Jones opted to hit the transfer portal and take advantage of his freebie year of eligibility, granted to all FBS football players by the NCAA as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones' departure stripped the Buffs of their stable veteran beside defensive leader Nate Landman, whose health by the time of fall camp, following December surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, will remain in question likely through the end of summer.
Landman is flanked in the ILBs room by soon-to-be seniors Jon Van Diest and Quinn Perry, both of whom got their feet wet in a limited capacity last fall, as well as Mister Williams, a special teams standout who will be a sophomore in 2021.
Then there is incoming redshirt sophomore Marvin Ham plus 2021 signee Zephaniah Maea.
There are undoubtedly question marks surrounding Lamb and whether or not he can return to true form in the aftermath of a hip injury that's been weighing him down for a year and a half now.
But ultimately, his addition is a welcomed one and another solid pickup via the transfer portal for CU, which recently brought in quarterback JT Shrout from Tennessee and LB/S Robert Barnes from Oklahoma.