CUSportsNation - Buffs add Notre Dame transfer LB Jack Lamb in reinvigorating post-NSD move

Lamb signed with Notre Dame's Class of 2018 as a four-star recruit out of Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif.

At the time, Rivals listed him as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation and he reeled in nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, which included seven Pac-12 programs.

Lamb, who is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, redshirted his freshman year before starting to find his stride with the Fighting Irish in 2019. Unfortunately, he suffered a significant hip injury that fall on Nov. 2 against Virginia Tech, one that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

This past fall, Lamb's junior season with Notre Dame, issues lingering from his hip injury kept him out of a prominent role within the defense. While he played in all of the Irish's 12 games, it was primarily in a special teams capacity.

“We still really have a lot of confidence in Jack, but he’s been slowed by his injury, which was career-threatening,” head coach Brian Kelly had said back in September. “During camp, he had a little bit of a setback with that hip. He has worked through that, but he’s been behind, quite frankly, in a very competitive situation.”