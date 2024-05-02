Buffs add former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd
Deion Sanders and the Buffs have continued to fill out the trenches this spring, and that led to them landing a commitment from former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd Thursday afternoon.
Boyd wasn’t a regular starter for the Spartans during his three seasons with the team, but saw his playing time steadily increase over his time there. After redshirting in 2021, Boyd played 10 games in 2022, logging 23 snaps on offense and contributing on special teams. As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Boyd made three starts and played 313 snaps at right tackle over 12 games. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds.
Boyd joins Texas transfer Payton Kirkland and Clemson transfer Zechariah Owens as the new additions to the Colorado offensive line in the spring transfer window. He will likely slide in as a depth piece up front, with Indiana transfer Kahlil Benson looking likely as the Buffs’ starting right tackle after a strong showing this spring.
Rivals rated Boyd as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 25-ranked player in Michigan. He chose to stay home in East Lansing and play for the Spartans over offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Indiana and others. He is the 13th offensive lineman that Colorado currently has on scholarship.
Colorado's spring transfer portal additions
DL Dayon Hayes (Pitt | Committed: April 21)
OL Payton Kirkland (Texas | Committed: April 21)
DL Rayyan Buell (Ohio | Committed: April 21)
RB Dallan Hayden (Ohio State | Committed: April 22)
RB Rashad Amos (Miami (Ohio) | Committed: April 26)
OL Wyatt Hummel (Villanova | Committed: April 26)
LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Michigan/Charlotte | Committed: April 27)
CB Colton Hood (Auburn | Committed: April 28)
OL Zack Owens (Clemson | Committed: April 28)
DB RJ Johnson (Arkansas | Committed: May 1)
OL Ethan Boyd (Michigan State | Committed: May 2)