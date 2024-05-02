Deion Sanders and the Buffs have continued to fill out the trenches this spring, and that led to them landing a commitment from former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd Thursday afternoon.

Boyd wasn’t a regular starter for the Spartans during his three seasons with the team, but saw his playing time steadily increase over his time there. After redshirting in 2021, Boyd played 10 games in 2022, logging 23 snaps on offense and contributing on special teams. As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Boyd made three starts and played 313 snaps at right tackle over 12 games. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds.