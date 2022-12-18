Taijh Alston became the first official transfer for the Buffs this offseason after announcing his commitment to the Pac-12 program via an Instagram post on Sunday after his weekend stay in Colorado .

The Buffs have been busy at work already earlier in the weekend hosting several key targets, and Sunday the process began to pick up again with a pair of new commitments adding to the CU roster for 2023.

Colorado is in the midst of hosing a big recruiting weekend as head coach Deion Sanders officially dives into his new role leading the Buffs after coaching his final game at Jackson State on Saturday.

Alston entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 8 after four seasons at West Virginia. The North Carolina native has been well traveled already as a football player. He signed and enrolled at East Carolina as a January addition but left that school for Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi by the summer.

A knee injury held him back early in his career in Morgantown, but eventually Alston was able to become a regular contributor for the Mountaineers making 12 starts and playing in 13 games during the 2021 season.

He finished that year with 37 tackles, including 23 solo stops, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Alston capped the 2021 season with three tackles, including a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota.

This season Alston played in 12 games but saw a diminished role to finish the season with 18 tackles (7 solo) to go along with two sacks and three tackles for loss. The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman also had a career-high two forced fumbles.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders both entered the transfer portal after Jackson State's last game on Saturday, and both players are fully expected to join the Buffs.Yet, Alston is the first transfer this offseason to make his move to the program completely official.