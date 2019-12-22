On Friday, Colorado and Mel Tucker announced that Brendan Pyne will join the Buffaloes this January as a walk-on grad transfer. Pyne comes to CU from Brown University, where he recently graduated and played LB/S from 2016-19.

Here's what Tucker had to say about him: "He's a highly productive defensive player. He plays multiple positions; he could play inside linebacker or at our STAR position. I've known about him all the way back to his days at IMG, where he was a team captain. He'll come in and compete for playing time. We're very excited about him."

Pyne will come to CU and compete at the STAR spot as well as linebacker in general. In doing so, he seems poised to add a dependable, veteran presence on defense for the Buffaloes.

Looking through the roster, Colorado's viable options to fill that hole at STAR (and make no mistake, there is most definitely a hole to fill now that outgoing senior Davion Taylor is gone) right now are soon-to-be sophomore Mark Perry and incoming freshman Toren Pittman.

The Buffaloes need depth there — arguably the most critical position on the entire defense — and Pyne is looking to provide it.

"Coaches are saying that I could possibly play WILL and the STAR position," he said. "They’re going to test me out at both of those (positions) and see where I can help the team best. I’m just going to (CU) to compete and be the best teammate I can possibly be. I believe in myself and I’m going to take a chance on myself to follow my dreams. I’m ready to just go out and compete.”

Pyne right now is weighing in at just over 215 pounds, while he stands at 6-foot-0. For perspective, Taylor weighed 220 and is 6-foot-2. Originally, Pyne was listed as a two-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in 2016.