Buffs add capable veteran presence in grad transfer walk-on Brendan Pyne
On Friday, Colorado and Mel Tucker announced that Brendan Pyne will join the Buffaloes this January as a walk-on grad transfer. Pyne comes to CU from Brown University, where he recently graduated and played LB/S from 2016-19.
Here's what Tucker had to say about him: "He's a highly productive defensive player. He plays multiple positions; he could play inside linebacker or at our STAR position. I've known about him all the way back to his days at IMG, where he was a team captain. He'll come in and compete for playing time. We're very excited about him."
Pyne will come to CU and compete at the STAR spot as well as linebacker in general. In doing so, he seems poised to add a dependable, veteran presence on defense for the Buffaloes.
Looking through the roster, Colorado's viable options to fill that hole at STAR (and make no mistake, there is most definitely a hole to fill now that outgoing senior Davion Taylor is gone) right now are soon-to-be sophomore Mark Perry and incoming freshman Toren Pittman.
The Buffaloes need depth there — arguably the most critical position on the entire defense — and Pyne is looking to provide it.
"Coaches are saying that I could possibly play WILL and the STAR position," he said. "They’re going to test me out at both of those (positions) and see where I can help the team best. I’m just going to (CU) to compete and be the best teammate I can possibly be. I believe in myself and I’m going to take a chance on myself to follow my dreams. I’m ready to just go out and compete.”
Pyne right now is weighing in at just over 215 pounds, while he stands at 6-foot-0. For perspective, Taylor weighed 220 and is 6-foot-2. Originally, Pyne was listed as a two-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in 2016.
According to Pyne, Tucker and the Buffaloes were pretty hot on his trail shortly after he entered the transfer portal. He visited Colorado not even 24 hours after the Buffs' season finale at Utah and from there, decided to walk on.
Pyne declared his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 25 and from there, things moved pretty fast in terms of him figuring out the next step in his collegiate football career.
Pyne has an interestingly long list of family members who were pro athletes. George Pyne II, his great-grandfather, played college ball at Holy Cross and then professionally with the Providence Steam Rollers in 1931. George Pyne III, his grandfather, played for the Boston Patriots in the early 1960s.
He has an uncle that was an All-American at Virginia Tech and another grandfather who's a member of the PGA Golf Hall of Fame.When Pyne joins the Buffaloes, he'll bring a veteran presence into the defensive scheme of things.
In 2018, as a junior at Brown, he led the Ivy League with 48 solo tackles while during his IMG days, he was named a team captain for the 2015 season.
From his film, it is definitely apparent how similar of a role/position ROVER at Brown is/was to STAR at Colorado. The way he is positioned with respect to the line of scrimmage, the blend of rushing the passer as well as coverage duties — both roles definitely seem to be cut from the same cloth.
All that remains for Pyne once he touches down in Colorado is to compete and give it his best shot.
“I definitely have a chip on my shoulder," he said. "Throughout my entire life I always have. I’m a productive player — I’m just going to go out there, try my hardest and give this my one shot. I’m putting all my eggs in one basket. If you don’t believe in yourself, who else will?”