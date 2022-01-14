Buffaloes suffer first loss of the season to No. 2 Stanford, 60-52

Much anticipation preceded Friday’s meeting between No. 22 Colorado and No. 2 Stanford at the CU Events Center.

Stanford, the reigning national champion, came to Boulder seeking revenge after the unranked Buffaloes dealt the then-undefeated and No. 1-ranked Cardinal a stunning overtime loss last season.

For the Buffs, it was their first win over Stanford since 2002 and proved to be one of only two losses the Cardinal suffered last year.

This time around, while the Cardinal once again came to town as one of the top five teams in the nation, the Buffaloes met it on more equal ground.

Colorado entered Friday’s game as the last remaining unbeaten team out of the 714 men’s and women’s programs across Division I basketball. CU’s 13-0 start was the best such start to a season since 1992-93.

All things considered, Friday night’s game, in front of a season-high 3,744 fans at the CU Events Center, very much lived up to the hype.

The Buffs (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) started hot and led at halftime, but by the beginning of the fourth quarter, it was all tied at 41.

From there, Stanford started hitting shots, while the Buffaloes suffered a crippling late-game scoring drought, allowing the Cardinal to come out on top, 60-52.

"Honestly, at some point, we were going to lose a game, and Stanford is one of the best teams in America, not just this year, but every year," head coach JR Payne said after the loss. "They're well-coached, they're tough, they're disciplined — they're everything a good college basketball team should be."

"I believe that we also are everything a good basketball team should be. We're tough we're fearless, we compete on every single possession...and I'm unbelievably proud of our team today."

Quay Miller, who fouled out with about six minutes to play, was Colorado’s primary offensive weapon throughout the game, leading all game participants with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

"I think my teammates noticed that I was hot and they just kept looking for me," Miller said. "...They look for me, they set me in position to take great shots and that's what they did for me tonight."

As for her teammates, it was a rough collective night at the office. CU shot just 30% from the floor, including a less-than-ideal 15% conversion rate from long range.