News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Buffaloes set to host a handful of weekend visitors

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Colorado this weekend is hosting one official visitor from the Class of 2020 and a number of 2021 recruits on an unofficial capacity this weekend. Here's who the Buffs are playing host to over the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}