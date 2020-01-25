Buffaloes set to host a handful of weekend visitors
Colorado this weekend is hosting one official visitor from the Class of 2020 and a number of 2021 recruits on an unofficial capacity this weekend. Here's who the Buffs are playing host to over the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news