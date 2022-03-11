Buffaloes seek another upset of Arizona in Pac-12 semis game Friday

With the Buffs' Thursday night win over Oregon in the Pac-12 quarterfinals round, the stage is set for Colorado to square off against No. 1 seed Arizona Friday evening in the semifinals.

Arizona fended off an impressive effort from No. 9 seed Stanford, beating the Cardinal, 84-80, earlier on Thursday.

The Wildcats enter Friday's game ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation and boasting a 29-3 record.

Of course, Arizona's players and coaches will undoubtedly recall in particular one of their three losses suffered this season, an improbable meltdown at the hands of CU in Boulder back on Feb. 26.

The Buffs beat up on the Wildcats, 79-63, holding the best-shooting team in the Pac-12 to a 39% make rate from the floor.

Five Buffs (Jabari Walker, Tristan da Silva, Evan Battey, Keeshawn Barthelemy and K.J. Simpson) scored in the double-digits, with the team on the whole shooting 48%.

However, the first meeting between the two teams, back on Jan. 13 in Tucson, it was the Buffaloes who were handed a lopsided loss.

CU played Arizona close in the first half, but over the final 20 minutes, the Buffs were outscored, 44-27, losing by a final score of 76-55.

With a chance at the Pac-12 Championship on the line, and Arizona looking to enact some revenge on the Buffs, Tad Boyle is getting his team ready for a dogfight Friday night at 7 p.m. MST.

"They'll be ready to play the Buffs," Boyle said after beating Oregon Thursday. "They'll be mentally ready, they'll be emotionally ready — I know Tommy Lloyd, he's a competitive dude. But we're going to be ready, too."

In similar fashion to how the Buffaloes caught a break vs. Oregon, with Ducks senior guard Will Richardson missing the game, Wildcats sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa went down with a lower leg injury Thursday vs. Stanford.

It was later revealed that Kriisa sprained his right ankle and his status for Friday evening's game against Colorado should be considered doubtful.

Kriisa had been one of UA's starters, averaging over 30 minutes and 10.1 points per game to date.

"Kerr means a lot to the team," Arizona guard and Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin said following the Wildcats' win over Stanford. "He's a starting point guard and he has a great impact on the team. And we play well when he's here. Whatever happens will happen, but we hope he's going to be back pretty soon, because we need him."

Tipoff between the Buffs and 'Cats is at 7 p.m. MST from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pac-12 Network will handle television broadcast duties.