CUSportsNation - Buffaloes score Christmas commitment from three-star 2021 DT Victory Vaka

With his addition, Colorado's Class of 2021 has cracked the nation's Top 50 and now ranks 48th in the nation.

With no punt intended (OK, that's a lie — some pun is definitely intended) Colorado scored a major recruiting "victory" on Christmas morning, as three-star defensive tackle Victory Vaka out of Westlake Village, Calif. announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.

Vaka, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound interior defensive lineman, had been committed to Texas A&M from May through the end of November.

"Even though the recruiting class from what we earmarked as committed players is done, recruiting is never over," Karl Dorrell said last Wednesday. "We’re always going to continue to find players, whether it’s in the portal or guys who haven’t made a decision and haven’t signed on Dec. 16. We’re going to continue to look for players that can help us.”

For Dorrell and Co., that now rings very true, given the surprise announcement by Vaka today.

That said, there certainly was evidence that he was considering Colorado in the immediate aftermath of de-committing from the Aggies on Nov. 30.

Vaka released an updated Top 6 schools list last Friday, with the Buffs joined by Penn State, Florida State, Brigham Young, Michigan and Vanderbilt.

But in the end, Chris Wilson won out with Vaka, who reeled in over 20 total offers, giving the Buffaloes a big boost to their incoming class with still a few months left before the regular signing period.

Vaka joins Tyas Martin, ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in his home state of Arkansas and Ryan Williams as the Buffs' interior linemen within the 2021 class.

Both Martin and Williams signed NLIs this past Wednesday, with Vaka expected to do so in February.

