Buffaloes overcome 16-point second half deficit, beat Stanford 81-74
Colorado on Saturday, despite a slow start and trailing by as much as 16 points in the second half, rallied late and came back to beat the visiting Stanford Cardinal, 81-74.Below are takeaways, ana...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news