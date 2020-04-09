Last night, Quentin Moore, a Class of 2021 tight end playing at Independence Community College in Kansas, narrowed down his list of offers to 15 schools he'll be focusing on in the coming months. Colorado, which has multiple connections to Independence worth noting, made the cut.

2021 JUCO TE Quentin Moore

Moore is originally from Kenmore, Washington and as he prepares to wrap up his career at Independence, has turned into one of the most highly recruited JUCO players in the country. His offer list includes a healthy mix of Pac-12, SEC and other Power 5 options, as evidenced in his Top 15. In total, 25 schools have issued scholarship offers to him. Arizona State, Utah and Washington were the other Pac-12 schools besides Colorado that offered him, and per his list below, he's trimmed that list to just the Buffs and Huskies.

I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to this point, with that being said I will be focusing on these 15 schools moving forward. #Top15 pic.twitter.com/tecUOerAmi — Quentin Moore (@Quentinmoore88) April 9, 2020

In terms of ties from Independence to CU, there are a good few that are relevant. Colorado’s Taylor Embree and Brian Michalowski have coached with Indy’s defensive coordinatorJason Martin (Embree and Martin were on staff at UCLA together briefly while in 2015, Martin coached DBs at Garden City Community College in Kansas, where at the time he served under Michalowski, who was defensive coordinator). Tying this all together is the fact that Jason Martin of course is Demetrice Martin’s younger brother.

If Colorado can work its connections and continue to progress with Moore, a big, multi-dimensional tight end might very well be on his way to Boulder. Embree and the Buffs have recently beefed up the tight ends room, adding in the span of a few days three walk-ons, two of which join Colorado as graduate transfers. Landing Moore would create an even more robust lineup of options at the tight end position for Colorado.