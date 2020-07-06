CUSportsNation - Buffaloes offer UNLV quarterback commit Cameron Friel

Class of 2021 QB Cameron Friel , who committed to UNLV back in mid-May, announced today that he had received a scholarship offer from Danny Langsdorf and the Buffaloes.

The Kailua, Hawaii native attracted offers from Arizona, San Diego State, Navy and others before pledging to the Rebels a few months ago. But shortly after he gave UNLV a verbal commitment, he got on Colorado's radar.

Quality control/recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa and assistant director of player personnel Chandler Dorell made overtures to him in late May, introducing themselves and working to get a relationship built with the 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect.

"Most of the time we talk about life, you know, since we're both Polynesian," Friel said of Tanuvasa. "We're always talking about how we were raised, especially finding out the similarities in our lives as kids growing up and being raised in a Poly home. We talk about football here and there — nothing too fancy."

"He's a very humble guy, very understanding and relatable to my life. I'd say overall that he's just a great person."

With the Buffaloes having hit some roadblocks in locating a '21 signal caller — a new coaching staff combined with traveling and recruiting restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic — it is interesting to see Colorado working to getting to know Friel.

As of right now, with Friel's offer being the first significant news on the QB front since Clay Millen chose Arizona over Colorado, he should be kept under a watchful eye over the next few weeks, as it appears the Buffs are serious about trying to poach him away from UNLV.

The younger Dorrell has also been working alongside Tanuvasa in getting to know Friel.

"He's great to talk to, too," Friel said. "(He's) always asking me how my family are doing as well as my life here on the island...Coach Junior as well as coach Chandler Dorrell always remind me that I'm on (Colorado's) board."