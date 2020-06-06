Colorado recently has been looking ahead to next yea'r recruiting cycle, evidenced by the recent scholarship offers issued to Louisiana wide receivers Keshlon Jackson and Shazz Preston . Mitch Rodrigue was the Colorado coach to dish out both offers.

Jackson is a 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospect out of Lake Charles College Prep in Lake Charles, LA. Colorado joins Kansas State, Memphis, South Alabama, Michigan State and Virginia in offering him.

As a sophomore at Lake Charles College Prep, he racked up 876 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns. As can be seen via his film, he also has been building up extensive experience s a special teams returner.

In 2019, he set a school record with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, scored against South Beauregard in early November.

In an interview with PelicanPreps' David Folse II, Jackson talked about his mentality as a wide receiver.

“The goal is every time I touch the ball I want to score,” he said. “I’m the type of deep threat receiver that is going to try and find the end zone no matter what. I try to be the best wide receiver and best person that I can be. I look up to wide receivers like Michael Thomas and Stefon Diggs, but they are two different types of wide receivers. My favorite receiver overall is really Julio Jones. I love his attitude and everything; quiet and goes about his business.”