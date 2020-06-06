Buffaloes offer pair of 2022 Louisiana WRs
Colorado recently has been looking ahead to next yea'r recruiting cycle, evidenced by the recent scholarship offers issued to Louisiana wide receivers Keshlon Jackson and Shazz Preston. Mitch Rodrigue was the Colorado coach to dish out both offers.
Jackson is a 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospect out of Lake Charles College Prep in Lake Charles, LA. Colorado joins Kansas State, Memphis, South Alabama, Michigan State and Virginia in offering him.
As a sophomore at Lake Charles College Prep, he racked up 876 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns. As can be seen via his film, he also has been building up extensive experience s a special teams returner.
In 2019, he set a school record with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, scored against South Beauregard in early November.
In an interview with PelicanPreps' David Folse II, Jackson talked about his mentality as a wide receiver.
“The goal is every time I touch the ball I want to score,” he said. “I’m the type of deep threat receiver that is going to try and find the end zone no matter what. I try to be the best wide receiver and best person that I can be. I look up to wide receivers like Michael Thomas and Stefon Diggs, but they are two different types of wide receivers. My favorite receiver overall is really Julio Jones. I love his attitude and everything; quiet and goes about his business.”
Blessed and Honored to Receive an offer to the University of Colorado 💫⚫️ @mrodrigue70 @CoachFranklin9 @CoachSwerv23 @FalandoSimon @CallMeCoach_11 @FLHarrison3 @BreezyLBaby @RenardSports @TonyCitizen5 @EPS_Scout1 @samspiegs @RecruitLouisian @CoachPipe15 @LccpBlazers pic.twitter.com/hAGZx8UXhC— “Spidey” Jackson (@JpaulJackson) June 5, 2020
As for Preston, he's quickly established himself as one of Louisiana's top underclassmen recruits. Already ranked by Rivals as a 5.9 four-star prospect, the 6-foot-0, 173-pound wideout from St. James, LA has built a Power Five-heavy offer sheet still with two full years of high school ahead of him.
Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU represent his SEC suitors, while Florida State, Miami, Texas as well as Texas A&M have also offered. So far, Colorado is the first and only Pac-12 to extend an offer.
Expect Louisiana State to fight tooth and nail to keep him in-state, while Preston additionally has an older brother playing at Mississippi State, which has also offered the younger Preston.
#AGTG🙏🏾 Blessed and Humbled to be re offered at the University of Colorado #GoBuffs ⚫️⚪️ @mrodrigue70 pic.twitter.com/UwLsYHh38c— shazz preston (@shazzpreston7) June 5, 2020
