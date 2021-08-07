Buffaloes land pledge from versatile Connecticut ATH Kenny Soares

Colorado has landed a rare commitment out of the state of Connecticut, as Avon Old Farms athlete Kenny Soares announced he'd be joining the herd Saturday evening.

Soares has had an interesting high school career, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading into his junior season, Avon Old Farms announced it would not field a football team in light of the pandemic, so Soares decided to transfer to St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, New Jersey), where he played a condensed, six-game season.

Now, as his senior year approaches, he has transferred back to Avon Old Farms.

The Buffaloes, who have recruited Soares as an inside linebacker, offered the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder at the end of July.

While his leapfrogging around certainly played a part in more Power Five programs not offerintg him, Soares still reeled in offers from Maryland and Indiana, as well as Central Michigan, Navy, Army, UConn and Penn.

A three-star (5.7RR) recruit, he is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Connecticut for his class.

Rivals' own Adam Friedman had a chance to check out Soares back in May, noting his versatility:

"Soares is one of the most interesting prospects in the northeast's 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete can play running back, tight end, H-back, or linebacker.

"n Sunday Soares focused on linebacker and ended up winning the MVP award because of his impressive combination of athleticism and ball skills, but he also took one on one reps at running back. Soares won those reps, too."

"Friedman and fellow Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt elaborated on Soares, whom they described as a talent worthy of far more Power Five offers than had come across his plate:

One of the most eye-opening performances at Sunday’s event came from three-star Kenny Soares.

Listed as an athlete prospect, Soares lines up at tight end, running back, H-back and linebacker for his high school team. On Sunday, he took the most reps at linebacker and ended up winning position MVP honors.

His size and skill set does look to translate best at linebacker when he arrives in college, but Soares took several tight end reps at the camp and looked very good in that role as well.

It is surprising he holds just two Power Five offers, because Soares is clearly a Power Five talent."

Soares is the 14th Class of 2022 commit for Colorado and the first linebacker the Buffs have scooped up thus far.