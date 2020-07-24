CUSportsNation - Buffaloes land commitment from '21 Texas DT Ryan Williams

Williams picked up an offer from Chris Wilson and the Buffs in late May. A bit prior to that, he reeled in one from Texas Southern.

For Williams, Colorado stuck out to him from the beginning, on both the academics side of things (he looks to major in business) as well as from the point of view regarding how he could be developed into a better player and young man by Wilson.

“(Wilson) gives you that family vibe," Williams told CUSportsNation shortly after being offered. "He asks me about what I do at home and in my free time. He asks me if I have any questions about what could make me better as a player. He told me ‘I can mold you into a better player and I can mold you into a better man.’ He wants to make sure that I’m the best in football and if football doesn't work out, that I’m the best in life in general.”

“He can turn me into a dog in college — that’s what his background is telling me," Williams said.