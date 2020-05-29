CUSportsNation - Buffaloes in the final running for 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea

Buffaloes in the final running for 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea
Class of 2021 inside linebacker Zephaniah Maea of Henderson (Liberty) Nevada is set to make an announcement regarding his recruitment on June 1. Colorado, although newcomers to the quest to land him, are squarely in the mix.
Mesa was offered by Colorado, Junior Tanuvasa and Brian Michalowski on May 26. All indications point to at the minimum, since then, at the maximum, dating back further than when he announced his CU offer, that the Buffs have made some quick progress with him.
Henderson stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds. Colorado is in final consideration along with San Diego State and Boise State. Other than that, he fielded offers from Utah, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State and Washington State.
I will be committing June 1st!#GoBuffs💛🖤#GoBroncos💙🤍#GoAztecs🖤❤️@Libertyotball @CoachWest100 @CoachJune26 @CoachZAlley @Matt_Razzano @bangulo pic.twitter.com/GFQ3DMcyEe— Soldier for Christ✝️ (@ZephaniahMaea) May 29, 2020
Maea, via his film, looks the part of a hard-hitting, heat-seaking missile of an inside linebacker. His frame is right where it needs to be and with Colorado sitting at two commits for the Class of 2021, his addition would be a welcome one to the first recruiting class under Karl Dorrell.
Furthermore, a commitment from Maea would be an intriguing initial success from the recruiting partnership of Michalowski and Tanuvasa, who have been working together on other prospects such as 2021 ATH Patrick Hisatake, 2021 DE Zion Magalei and 2022 LB Dishawn Misa.
Stay tuned for June 1 when Maea makes his commitment known. CUSportsNation will have more on him in the coming days.
