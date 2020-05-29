CUSportsNation - Buffaloes in the final running for 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea

Class of 2021 inside linebacker Zephaniah Maea of Henderson (Liberty) Nevada is set to make an announcement regarding his recruitment on June 1. Colorado, although newcomers to the quest to land him, are squarely in the mix.

Henderson, NV ILB Zephaniah Mesa (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Mesa was offered by Colorado, Junior Tanuvasa and Brian Michalowski on May 26. All indications point to at the minimum, since then, at the maximum, dating back further than when he announced his CU offer, that the Buffs have made some quick progress with him. Henderson stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds. Colorado is in final consideration along with San Diego State and Boise State. Other than that, he fielded offers from Utah, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State and Washington State.

Maea, via his film, looks the part of a hard-hitting, heat-seaking missile of an inside linebacker. His frame is right where it needs to be and with Colorado sitting at two commits for the Class of 2021, his addition would be a welcome one to the first recruiting class under Karl Dorrell.