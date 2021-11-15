Buffaloes hope to have some key contributors back in action vs. UW

Back on Oct. 23 during an eventual 26-3 loss at the hands of California, Colorado was deprived the services of linebackers Nate Landman and Guy Thomas, both of whom got injured against the Bears and have not returned to action since.

Colorado has been without junior outside linebacker Guy Thomas (pictured) for three straight games. Karl Dorrell said Monday that Thomas, among others, has a chance to return to action this upcoming weekend vs. Washington (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Landman's impact at middle linebacker for Colorado needs little elaboration. The two-time Butkus Award semifinalist, who has led the Buffs in tackles the past three seasons, remains atop the team's leaderboard in tackles currently with 71, despite missing his last three games. The Buffaloes found a way to beat Oregon State without Landman two weekends ago, but in the senior's absence, CU's defense has surrendered 500-plus yards of offense in two of the three games he's missed. Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) this weekend will host the Washington Huskies (4-6, 3-4) for Senior Night and Monday, Karl Dorrell did not rule out Landman returning to action in what would be his final game at Folsom Field. "There's a possibility, yes," Dorrell said. "...Nate's chomping to play and it would be hard-pressed for me to say he won't play (against Washington), because I'm sure he's going to try to get himself on the field."

Senior linebacker Nate Landman has been unable to play for CU since suffering an injury mid-game Oct. 23 at Cal (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Thomas, akin to Landman's absence, has not played since CU's road game at Cal. At the time, he had led the Buffs with a pair of sacks on the year, while his two forced fumbles remains tied for the team-high. That Thomas won the starting outside linebacker gig out of fall camp opposite Carson Wells was notable, given that last year, Dorrell utilized a committee approach at the position, with Thomas, Joshka Gustav and Jamar Montgomery all sharing reps there during the COVID-condensed 2020 campaign. Thomas' absence, coupled with Landman being out, hasn't helped the Buffaloes from a pass rush and pressure perspective, as the team in total has recorded just three sacks over its last four games played. On Monday, Dorrell revealed that Gustav suffered an injury during the Buffs' recent loss at UCLA that will sideline him for the remainder of the year. Freshman Devin Grant saw his first action of the year Saturday vs. the Bruins as a result, complimented by Montgomery. Per Dorrell, Thomas "has a shot" to play Saturday against the Huskies.

Dorrell updates the statuses of a few more injured Buffaloes: